Fangirl moment changes Bengal girl’s fortune! 19-year-old turns celebrity after PM Narendra Modi’s autograph, gets marriage proposals

For 19-year-old Rita Mudi, an autograph from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time of tragedy turned her into a celebrity. Rita, a second-year student at the Bankura Christian College, is now receiving marriage proposals post her new-found fame. Earlier this month, Rita was one of the many who got injured after a tent collapsed during PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore. Rita had then asked from PM Modi’s signature, and little did he know that this would be her moment of fame!

The girl and her family have been in the spotlight in their hometown since then and have been receiving marriage proposals also. As per ANI report, Rita said that she has become a celebrity now. She is also getting marriage proposals along with her sister. However, the college student said that she would first complete her education.

Bankura: Rita Mudi, girl who was injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore & given an autograph by Prime Minister, says, 'I became a celebrity.I & my sister are even getting marriage proposals, but we'll marry after completing studies'.#WestBengal

In the tragic incident in Midnapore earlier in July, at least 96 people were injured when a scaffolding collapsed at PM Modi’s rally. PM Modi had then visited the general hospital to check up on the injured. At that time, Mudi had asked the leader for his autograph, and the prime minister had obliged. The video of PM Modi signing an autograph for a young girl went viral on social media.

Along with his signature, the PM had written a sweet message for the young student, “Rita Mudi, tum sukhi raho (Be Happy, Rita Mudi).” People now throng to the Mudi household to get a glimpse of the piece of paper.

Rita’s mother Sandhya was quoted saying by TOI that not only visitors, but in the last 10 days, she has received two marriage proposals for Rita. The first proposal was from Tatanagar in Jharkhand whereas the second from Bankura. But as Rita and her younger sister Anita, who studies in Bankura’s Saradamani Mahila Mahavidyapth, wanted to study, the family didn’t show much interest.

Before the autograph incident, the Mudi family had received only one marriage proposal for Rita and groom had asked for 1 lakh dowry. Rita’s father Subhas Chandra Mudi who is a farmer was not able to full fill the demand. “Marriage will happen when my parents decide but I want to study now,” she said.