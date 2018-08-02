Famous Kadaknath chicken meat from Jhabua of MP gets Geographical Indication tag

Kadaknath. (PTI)

The famous Kadaknath chicken meat from Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has now got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The tag denotes that the product comes from a particular geographical area, and often enhances its commercial value. A Chhattisgarh-based organisation too had sought similar recognition for the Kadaknath chickens bred in Dantewada district, but Jhabua’s claim seems to have prevailed.

The Gramin Vikas Trust of Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) had sought GI tag for the protein-rich and black coloured meat of Kadaknath variety of chicken, which is mainly reared in Jhabua. As per the information available on the Geographical

Indications Registry, India, the application, made in the category of “Meat Product, Poultry & Poultry Meat”, was approved on July 30.

Regional Program Manager of KRIBCHO Mahendra Singh Rathore confirmed the development. The trust had applied for GI tag in 2012 on behalf of tribals of Jhabua district who breed the variety. Chhattisgarh-based Global Business Incubator Private Limited (GBIPL) had also sought GI tag for the chicken breed, claiming that the birds are bred uniquely in the state’s

Dantewada district.

When contacted, Dantewada collector Saurabh Kumar today said they would not challenge grant of GI tag for Kadaknath meat from Jhabua, as they did not look upon this as a “commercial dispute”.