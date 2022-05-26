‘Family-run parties biggest enemies of the nation’: PM Modi takes the battle to KCR on his home turf

Taking a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that family-run parties are the biggest threat to the country. PM Modi said that the Indian youth is not getting a chance to make their presence felt in politics as dynastic parties are always thinking about their own growth.

“Pariwarwaadi’ parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people,” PM Modi said in his address to the party workers.

PM Modi is visiting Hyderabad where he will also be attending the 20th anniversary of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB).