Family planning: Men in Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan beat counterparts in other states

Men in traditional north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have done better in terms of adopting birth control methods like sterilization and use of condoms in family planning. Increasing male participation in family planning is crucial for the success of government’s population control programmes in the second most populous country in the world that is set to overtake China by 2024.

Except a few societies, Indian families are traditionally patriarchal in nature where decisions related to size of family and family planning are taken by the head of the family, usually the husband who also happens be the chief wage earner of the family. However, as per the latest data given by the government in Parliament, Indian men are quite reluctant in using birth control methods like sterilization and use of condoms and responsibility for practicing family control methods shifts to Indian wives.

The government has been running several programmes for increasing male participation in the family planning by increasing awareness and providing better methods for male sterilization including scalpel less vasectomy and substantially increasing compensation for adopting vasectomy.

Men in some traditional north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have done better in comparison with their counterparts in more progressive southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in terms of adopting birth control methods.

According to the latest official data, men in Chandigarh top the country in terms of adopting birth control methods like sterilization and condom for family planning followed by Delhi and Punjab. At national level, only 5.9% Indian men use these birth control methods but there are 13 states in the country that have been faring better than the national average.

Men in Chandigarh are at the top as 28.2% men in the city use birth control methods for family planning, followed by Delhi with 20.2% men use sterilization and contraceptives like condoms. Punjab ranks third in the country with 19.5% men practicing birth control methods, followed by Uttarakhand 16.8%, Himachal Pradesh 15.1%, Haryana 12.6%, Jammu & Kashmir 11.7, Uttar Pradesh 10.9%, Rajasthan 8.9%, Sikkim 8.6%, Maharashtra 7.5%, Goa 7.1% and West Bengal 6%.