What did the exit poll results say for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

West Bengal Falta Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.3% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous West Bengal Falta assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Trinamool Congress candidate won from Falta with a margin of 40774 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous West Bengal Falta assembly elections?

Falta Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes) Candidate Name Sankar Kumar Naskar Bidhan Parui 40774 Party Name All India Trinamool Congress Bharatiya Janta Party

Falta West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Falta West Bengal Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

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The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.