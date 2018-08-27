‘Falling trees claim more lives than fires’ – What RTI reply by BMC revealed

The data has been compiled by the BMC from 2013 till July this year.

In a Right to Information (RTI) reply, Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that close to 49,179 incidents resulted in deaths or injuries to the locals in the city. The BMC said that of the total number of incidents, 21,452 were due to the tree falling. It is followed by tragedies related to 20,074 incidents related to fires and short circuits. The response further stated that since 2013, over 987 people lost their lives in these incidents. The RTI application was filed by Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, who is an activist.

The data has been compiled by the BMC from 2013 till July this year. It added that the most number of deaths, as many as 328, was because of people falling in manholes, rivers, wells, or drowning at sea. Close too 234 people lost their lives in house or wall collapse related tragedies. As many as 208 deaths were because of fire or short circuits, a report Hindustan Times said.

This has together put the account to 85 deaths due to victims being trapped, 30 people losing lives because of tree fall incidents, and 22 in road oil spills. The least number of deaths were due to gas leakage or landslide which were seven each.

Director of the disaster management cell, BMC, Mahesh Narvekar, said that data were only compiled on basis of complaints and did not show the on-ground numbers. Giving example he said that in case of flood, the BMC received 100 calls, even as the incident was only one.