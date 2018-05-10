Fake Patanjali dealerships distribution racket busted – Here’s how Noida businessman’s action led to big catch

Sharma shared the printouts of the fake website containing pictures of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna.

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two people from the state’s Gautam Budh Nagar for distributing fake dealerships of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali dealerships. Speaking to media, Gautam Budh Nagar DCP Nishank Sharma said that two people of the suspected five have been arrested by the police. “A gang involved in giving fake Patanjali dealerships has been busted. At least five people were involved in the gang, of which two people have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining culprits,” Sharma was quoted as saying by the ANI.

“We are investigating the matter on how they were offering dealerships of the Patanjali ayurvedic products,” Sharma further said.

As per the police, the accused had also created a fake website in the name of Patanjali Ayurveda. Sharma shared the printouts of the fake website containing pictures of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna.

The policeman said that dealership amounts of Rs. 8 lakh, Rs. 12 lakh, Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh were transacted through the fake website.

A Noida-based businessman had lodged a complaint about the accused, he said. The police is yet to recover the amounts.

Patanjali Ayurveda has not given an official statement on the matter so far. As per a report on India.com, a trader in Noida’s Sector-63 was duped by the fake website. As per the investigation, the fake website was created on September 22 and its server was located in city’s Sector 3 area.

However, the website was operated from the bordering areas of Orissa and Chhattisgarh. The victim was allegedly duped for Rs 10 Lakhs.

Verma was asked to deposit Rs. 10 Lakh in a bank account. Later, he filed an FIR with Noida police against the website.

Retweeted Vivek Ranjan Rai (@VivekCyberCop): B aware of fake website https://t.co/VpRtNMVGS3 offering Patanjali… https://t.co/wK9wTBcNhv — NOIDA POLICE (@noidapolice) November 3, 2017

Vivek Ranjan Rai, head of the cyber wing said, had tweeted about the issue. “Be aware of the fake website www.patanjalidistributors.org, offering Patanjali distributorship asking money in lakhs. FIR registered in Noida. Please share to save others,” he had said