Fake passport, dyed beard and a wheelchair: How 32-year-old’s attempt to hoodwink security at Delhi airport came undone

Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, had reached the IGI airport on a wheelchair to board a New York-bound flight on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Delhi’s IGI airport on Sunday for trying to board a New York-bound flight using a fake passport. According to multiple media reports, the man was impersonating as a senior citizen passenger by using a fake passport. He had also coloured his hair and beard white and was wearing a zero-powered glass.

The passenger, identified as Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, had reached the IGI airport on a wheelchair to board a New York-bound flight on Sunday. He was carrying a fake passport in the name of Amrik Singh, 81.

Patel looked suspicious to the CISF personnel as he expressed inability to stand up from the wheelchair. Officials said that he was evading eye contact with them, prompting them to suspect something was fishy with him.

He was then put through detailed checks, following which his original identity was revealed. He was identified as Jayesh Patel, 32, a resident of Ahmedabad.

A CISF official said that the appearance of the passenger seemed to be younger than the age mentioned on the passport. He was wearing zero-power glasses to conceal his age. After checks, Patel was handed over to immigration officials on charges of impersonation.

A probe has been ordered by the concerned officials to find out why he forged his identity to board the New York flight.

The CISF personnel also arrested two more persons, including a British national, in separate incidents at the Delhi airport for allegedly using fake tickets to enter the terminal area on Sunday. While one was identified as Raj Dhonota, who was arrested when he was leaving Terminal 3, the second was identified as Ubaid Lal.

Dhonota was carrying a passport of the United Kingdom. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to London for entering the terminal to see off his wife and son. Lal said that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal and drop his mother. Both were handed over to police and charged for criminal trespass.