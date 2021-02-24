‘Fake news’: Varun Gandhi slaps legal notice on portal claiming he could upset BJP math in Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said that he has served a legal notice to a YouTube channel for spreading ‘fake news’ about him. He shared four different screen grabs of videos on YouTube which suggested that Gandhi may join the Congress and destroy BJP’s politics in Uttar Pradesh. All four different videos carried the same message that he was ready to jump the ship and that the BJP was in trouble.

Varun Gandhi trashed the news reports, calling them fake news. He also announced that he has taken legal action against the channels spreading the fake news. “Today, I sent a legal notice to SPN9NEWS, who made these ridiculous videos. Unfortunately, we are living in such an era of fake news in which the image of someone active in public life can be easily shattered. It was necessary for me to take strong steps and expose this harmful plot,” the Pilibhit MP wrote on Twitter.

ये बेहूदा वीडियो बनाने वाले SPN9NEWS को मैंने आज लीगल नोटिस भेजा है। दुर्भाग्य से हम फेक न्यूज के ऐसे दौर में जी रहे हैं जिसमें सार्वजनिक जीवन में सक्रिय किसी व्यक्ति की छवि को आसानी से बिगाड़ा जा सकता है। मेरे लिए कड़ा कदम उठाना और इस नुक़सानदायक साजिश का पर्दाफाश करना जरूरी था। pic.twitter.com/iwQcgofcWT — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 24, 2021

Varun Gandhi joined the BJP in 2004 but he became a Member of Parliament only in 2009, when he won from Pilibhit. In 2014, Gandhi was fielded from Sultanpur, where he defeated Pawan Pandey of BSP. In 2019, Gandhi contested from Pilibhit and won the seat for the second time. His mother Maneka Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.