‘Fake News’: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia reject reports of withdrawing from wrestlers’ protest

Top wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia refuted media reports of pulling out of the ongoing wrestlers protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The reaction came minutes after the three protesting wrestlers, including Olympic champions Malik and Punia, and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat rejoined their duties in the Railways.

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news,” Malik tweeted sharing a screenshot of a news report from a news channel.

“We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake, Malik told news agency ANI.

The meeting with Amit Shah was held at the minister’s residence in Delhi on Saturday and went on till late that night, as the WFI chief Brij Bhushan’s arrest.

“The news of withdrawing from the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served,” Punia tweeted.

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, filed complaints of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against WFI president and BJP MP Singh on April 21 at the Connaught Place police station.

But when the police didn’t register FIRs, the wrestlers approached the Supreme Court. Subsequently, the police filed two FIRs, one under the POCSO Act and a second based on the complaints of adult women wrestlers.