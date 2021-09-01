  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Fake news’: Kashmir Police rubbishes reports of 60 youth missing from Valley amid Afghanistan takeover

Updated: September 01, 2021 1:41 PM

Ever since Taliban seized control in Afghanistan, social media has been abuzz with reports that around 60 youth have gone missing from the Valley over a period of time. 

The Kashmir Police on Wednesday refuted rumours rife on social media that 60 Kashmiri youth have gone missing amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, terming the reports as “fake news”.

“Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Tuesday, the top army commander in the Kashmir Valley met members of around 80 families whose children have joined various terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and urged them to bring their wards back in whatever way possible.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar told the parents that “police and security forces have been providing opportunities (to local terrorists) to surrender during live encounters since last year. Families are requested to convince their children (newly recruited terrorists) to come back”.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, police and the security forces have repeatedly appealed to all misguided youth who have joined groups to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream. The security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have maintained that they are committed to accepting them with open arms as society needs them.

Amid concerns that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan may impact the security situation in Kashmir, the Army said the security situation in the Valley is under control.

Jammu and Kashmir
