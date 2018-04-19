Fake news alert! News about SPO joining militancy fake, says Jammu and Kashmir Police

According to the social media posts, Kasana, a student of a religious seminary, had gone missing on 14 April and claimed “his gun-wielding photograph has gone viral on internet”, indicating that he has joined militants ranks. (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today termed as “fake” a post on social media about a special police officer joining militant ranks. “The person whose photograph is being circulated (on social media) is an SPO (special police officer) identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir who is presently posted at district police lines Sopore. The news item along with its pictorial contents are absolutely fake and misleading,” a police spokesman said. He said strict action will be taken against those who played the mischief, causing “fear and horror in the society and trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the valley”. The spokesman said various social media pages have uploaded Mir’s photograph claiming him to be Tanveer Ahmad Kasana (18), a resident of Baramulla town.

According to the social media posts, Kasana, a student of a religious seminary, had gone missing on 14 April and claimed “his gun-wielding photograph has gone viral on internet”, indicating that he has joined militants ranks. The incident comes close on the heels of reports of an Army soldier, hailing from Shopian district, deserting the force to join militancy.