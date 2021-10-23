  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Ayodhya Cantt’: CM Yogi Adityanath renames Faizabad Railway Junction

By: |
Updated: October 23, 2021 2:38 PM

Faizabad Railway Junction will now be known as 'Ayodhya Cantt' railway station.

CM Yogi Adityanath had changed names of several cities in the past.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that he has decided to rename Faizabad Railway Junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’ railway station. The Chief Minister’s office shared the information on its Twitter handle. “UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename Faizabad Railway Junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’,” said the CMO.

In November 2018, CM Adityanath had announced that Faizabad district will be known as Ayodhya. Three weeks before that, the BJP government in the state had changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj. The Yogi government had also renamed Mughalsarai Junction as Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.

The State Government had also renamed Allahabad Division as Prayagraj Division. The Allahabad Division has four districts – Allahabad, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur.

There have been demands to change names of other cities as well including Azamgarh to Aryamgarh, Agra to Agravan and Aligarh to Harigarh etc. Today’s announcement comes months before the assembly polls which will be held early next year.

