Faizabad district to be renamed as Ayodhya, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.
Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya. “Ayodhya is a symbol of our ‘aan, baan aur shaan’ (honour, pride and prestige)” he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.
“Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya,” he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram. Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of “Deepotsav” on Diwali eve. He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.