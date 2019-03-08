Faizabad – Capital of Nawabs of Awadh will be seat of mediation for Ayodhya dispute

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 7:43 PM

The Supreme Court Friday said a 3-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, will conduct the mediation proceedings at Faizabad.

Ayodhya dispute, Ayodhya verdict, Faizabad, Nawabs of Awadh, Capital of Nawabs of Awadh, newsVHP welcomes govt’s writ in SC seeking return of Ayodhya land to original owners (Representational image)

Faizabad – the first capital of Nawabs of Awadh – around 7 km from Ayodhya will be the seat of mediation for exploring the possibility of amicable settlement in the decades-old politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The Supreme Court Friday said a 3-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, will conduct the mediation proceedings at Faizabad. It said adequate arrangements including venue for mediation, place of stay of the mediators, their security, travel should be arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government so that proceedings can commence immediately.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also appointed spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, as members of the mediation panel.  Sri Sri Ravishankar had last year reportedly visited the twin city of Faizabad and Ayodhya, trying to settle the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute by holding talks with various stakeholders.

Read Also| Ayodhya land dispute case: What has happened so far 

Records state that the historic city of Faizabad was made first capital of Awadh, a princely state established in 18th century by then Nawab Saadat Ali Khan I. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said the mediation process will commence within a week from Friday and the panel will submit the progress report within four weeks. It said mediation proceedings, which would be held “in-camera”, be completed within eight weeks which is the interregnum period granted earlier by the apex court to the parties in main Ayodhya case to go through translations of oral and documentary evidences.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Faizabad – Capital of Nawabs of Awadh will be seat of mediation for Ayodhya dispute
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition