‘Failed on all fronts’: Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader has said. The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP Assembly’s principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday.



State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, “which has failed on every front”, a party release said.

The Congress has already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion. In the 230-member House, the BJP has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the smooth running of the session. “In the all-party meeting chaired by the Speaker, a consensus has been reached among the members that the House should run in a cordial atmosphere and more members be allowed to speak,” state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said a “charge sheet” has been prepared against the state government.

“During a discussion on the no-confidence motion (in the House), the Congress will target the BJP government over its anti-people policies through this charge sheet,” he said. The Congress alleged the state government has always conspired to reduce the number of sittings of the House.

Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Tarun Bhanot said the party will raise issues including inflation, poor law and order, farmers’ woes and corruption. Senior Congress MLA Jitu Patwari claimed the rights of MLAs are being violated as the state Assembly has held only 32 sittings in the past three years. He said the power of legislators is in the Legislative Assembly which the government does not want to accept.