Failed edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’: JP Nadda’s stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

JP Nadda said for years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh standoff. Nadda tweeted that Rahul tries to politicise foreign policy issues by making statements that are weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Rahul has been releasing a series of videos to reach out to the people with his thoughts on matters of importance. Rahul also positioned these videos as a counter to the alleged “hate filled narrative” being spread through television channels.

Dubbing the latest video of Rahul Gandhi attacking PM Modi on the Ladakh issue as yet another failed attempt to relaunch himself, Nadda said that “one dyansty’s desperation” to wash away their “sins of 1962” have been exposed.

“We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today. Rahul Gandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India,” he tweeted.

Nadda said for years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM Narendra Modi. Sadly for them, PM Modi’s connection with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party,” the BJP president tweeted.

We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today.@RahulGandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2020

Nadda said that in recent years, be it Doklam or the present, Rahul Gandhi prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces. “Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in the Congress also disapprove of one dynasty’s shenanigans!” he tweeted.

Nadda said since the 1950s, China has made “strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends”. As a result of that, he said, China captured land during the Congress-led UPA tenure.

JP Nadda’s attack came after Rahul Gandhi released a video wherein he attacked PM Modi and said the LAC standoff in Ladakh is not simply a border dispute but a design by China to attack his image as a “56-inch strongman”.

Rahul, through his videos, has been trying to make effective use of social media platforms to reach out to a larger audience. He had recently opened an account on Telegram Channel to engage with people directly on a wider scale.