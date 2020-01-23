Fadnavis govt tapped opposition leaders’ phones: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

By: |
Published: January 23, 2020 7:43:59 PM

Talking to reporters here, he said the cyber cell of the state police department has been directed to look into the complaints of phone-tapping and snooping of leaders who were then in the opposition.

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, snooping software, Maharashtra police, Ajit Pawar, Koregaon Bhima caseMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (IE photo)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday alleged that the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation misused government machinery to tap the phones of opposition leaders, and an inquiry has been ordered in this regard. Talking to reporters here, he said the cyber cell of the state police department has been directed to look into the complaints of phone-tapping and snooping of leaders who were then in the opposition. He said the government is also trying to find those officers, who had been reportedly sent to Israel to study the snooping software then.

“The cyber cell of Maharashtra police has been asked to look into the various complaints of snooping/phone tapping that came in during the previous government. The inquiry is being done following complaints of snooping on opposition leaders, especially during the formation of (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government,” Deshmukh said.

Related News

“There is no doubt that the previous dispensation has misused the government machinery to tap of phones of leaders from opposition parties,” he said. “There were reports that some officers were sent to Israel to study the snooping software. We are finding out who had gone to Israel and whether there was any official engagement,” Deshmukh said. When asked about the police deployment for the ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round-the-clock in the city from January 27, he said the city police commissioner is preparing a proposal for additional deployment required.

“The decision will be taken accordingly. Locations in nine residential areas are being identified, where shops and eateries in malls and mill compounds are likely to be open. If private establishments require police security, they will have to pay for it,” he said.

The minister also said that 8,000 new posts in the state police will be filled. “Majority of these posts will be constables. As many as11.87 lakh applications have been received. The process for recruitment will initiate soon and completed at the earliest,” he said.

When asked about the review meeting of Koregaon Bhima case, he said the police had briefed him about the case and another meeting is scheduled soon. The state police on Thursday informed Deshmukh and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar about the status of probe in the case of violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune on January 1, 2018. Pawar, Deshmukh and senior state police officials held a review meeting on the case at the state secretariat in Mumbai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Fadnavis govt tapped opposition leaders’ phones Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Matiala Assembly constituency
2Amit Shah pays tributes to Bal Thackeray, says he never compromised with ideals
3Bhima-Koregaon violence: Police brief Ajit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra govt begins review of case