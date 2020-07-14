‘Facts speak for themselves!’ Hardeep Singh Puri-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra square off over ‘request’ to extend Lutyens bungalow stay

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her bungalow in Delhi by August 1.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri today took on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the latter’s claim that she had not sought an extension of her stay at the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow which she has been asked to vacate by August 1. Earlier today, Priyanka termed as “Fake News” a news report which said that the Centre has agreed to the Congress leader’s request and deferred the deadline for her to vacate the premises by another two months.

“This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August,” Priyanka said in a tweet, tagging the news report.

Priyanka’s remark drew a sharp counter from minister Hardeep Singh Puri who dismissed her arguments, claiming that a “powerful” Congress leader had called him with the request at her behest.

“Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please,” Puri said responding to Priyanka.

Priyanka did not take the minister’s comments too kindly and reiterated that she had made no such request and will be vacating the bungalow as directed. “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August as required in the eviction letter,” Priyanka said replying to Puri.

The minister, however, doubled down on his attack and gave out more details of the caller he referred to earlier. “The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy…the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith,” Puri tweeted.

“Would only request you to first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public. Streak of entitlement & playing victim don’t go well together,” the minister added.

Earlier this month, Priyanka was served an eviction notice by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development that Puri heads asking her to vacate the premises by August 1. The ministry had said that she no longer comes under the security cover of the Special Protection Group (SPG) which she was entitled to in 1997 when she was allotted the house. The central government had downgraded the security cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra in November last year.