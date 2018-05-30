Fact: Not the first time RSS has invited Pranab Mukherjee, Sangh not untouchable for him either!

People are wondering as to what led Mukherjee to join RSS at its event as the chief guest.

Social media is abuzz with news of former President Pranab Mukherjee, a veteran Congressman, going to address young Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh workers at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 7. People are wondering as to what led Mukherjee to join RSS at its event as the chief guest. There are others who are confused why the saffron organization has invited a tall centrist leader who has always been critical of its activities. Now, all eyes are set on Mukherjee’s speech at the valedictory session of the ‘Tritiya Varsh Varg’ or the Third Year Course organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on June 7.

However, this is not the first time the RSS has sent an invitation to Mukherjee. The Indian Express reports that RSS had first approached Mukherjee with an invitation for the event while he was still serving as the President. However, he had denied citing the obligations of the President’s office. On the other hand, RSS has not been untouchable for Mukherjee either.

As per a PTI report, Mukherjee had also invited top Sangh leaders at the launch of the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation earlier this year. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also called on Mukherjee during the last days of his tenure as President. Mukherjee had once invited Bhagwat for lunch at Rashtrapati Bhavan too.

Speaking to PTI, RSS’ Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar confirmed that Mukherjee has given his consent to attend the programme. “We have invited the former President of India and it is his greatness that he has given his consent for participating in the programme,” Kumar said. The top right-wing organisation has always invited eminent people for the annual event held at its headquarters at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.

The BJP leader has welcomed Mukherjee’s decision to accept the invitation. Reacting on the development, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “It is good if Pranab Da is coming. Sangh is not linked to ISI or not an organisation of Pakistan. It is an organisation of nationalists.”