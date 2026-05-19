The Indian government has strongly denied rumours claiming that it plans to monetise gold held by temples and religious institutions across the country.

The clarification came after several social media posts and some media reports suggested that the Centre was considering issuing gold bonds against temple gold reserves. The Ministry of Finance said the claims are “completely false, misleading and without any basis.”

No plan to use temple gold, says government

“Speculation and rumours suggesting that the Government is planning to introduce monetisation scheme for Gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution, across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis,” the release said.

The statement also rejected claims connected to gold decorations used in temples, including gold-plated gopurams, doors, and other religious structures. According to the government, reports claiming such gold would be counted as part of India’s “Strategic Gold Reserves” are also “false, misleading, and entirely baseless.”

Rumours spread amid social media chatter

The clarification comes after growing discussion online about whether the government could tap into the large quantity of gold believed to be held by temples across the country.

Some reports and social media posts had claimed that temple gold could be used to strengthen national reserves or support development-related spending. The government, however, has now completely rejected those claims.

Government urges public to trust official sources

The government urged people not to believe or circulate unverified information online, saying such rumours only create confusion and mislead the public. “Citizens are requested not to believe or circulate such rumours. Spreading unverified information creates unnecessary confusion and may mislead the public,” the release said. Officials also reminded citizens that any decision related to government policy or schemes is announced only through official channels. These include government websites, official press releases and verified public communication platforms.