Facing electricity trouble in Uttar Pradesh? Dial these numbers

Power subscribers can dial one power helpline number 1912.

For all issues related to electricity in the state of Uttar Pradesh, power subscribers can dial one power helpline number 1912. The customers can also register their grievances through the toll-free numbers of the power discoms. The four power distribution companies of the state have different helpline numbers. The helpline number of the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited is 1800-180-5025. The helpline for the customers of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited is 1800-180-3002. Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam users need to dial 1800-180-0440 and for Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, the number is 1800-180-3023.

The above information was today shared by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh has divided power distribution of the state in four Discoms. The four state-owned companies cover the four regions of the state i.e., east, west. centre and south.

The Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL) covers the districts of Varanasi, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, SantRabidasNagar(Bhadohi), Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Mau, Azamgarh, Ballia, Deoria, KushiNagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, SantKabirNagar, Basti, SidharthNagar, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi.

The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) covers in its jurisdiction the areas of District Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, J.P. Nagar and Rampur.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL), supplies power in the districts of the Budaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Lucknow and Chhatrapati Sahuji Maharaj Nagar.

Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. is responsible for power distribution in the 21 districts. The Discom covers districts of Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Hathras, Etawah, Etah, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Kanpur City, Kanpur rural, Banda, Jhansi, Kannauj, Auraiya, Jalaun Urai, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Kanshiram Nagar.