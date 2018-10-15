Facing cash crunch, AAP to launch nationwide donation drive to fight upcoming elections

The campaign — Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman – will be launched by Arvind Kejriwal at Talkatora stadium in the national capital on Monday. (PTI)

Just months away from the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a nationwide fund collection drive to run the party and fight upcoming polls. Informing about the move, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai in a press briefing said that the party is faced with a resource crunch and it needs the money to continue on its mission of honest politics in the country.

“In the last three years, the Kejriwal government succeeded in fulfilling 80 per cent of the promises of the party. That included electricity, education and now the revolutionary step of door-step delivery. All this was possible because the party was 100 per cent honest,” Rai said. The Aam Aadmi Party has already announced that it will contest elections in Rajasthan which goes to polls in one month’s time.

Rai further said that the party which conducted its affairs with full honesty was now in need of money to run its operations and prepare for the next elections. The campaign — Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman – will be launched by Arvind Kejriwal at Talkatora stadium in the national capital on Monday, Rai said.

What is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman campaign?

Under the drive, the AAP will go to door-to-door and ask people to contribute a minimum of Rs 100 per month. The party has appointed the national executive member and Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy as the campaign in charge.

Under the scheme, people will be asked to donate on a monthly basis through online, cheques, cards and cash. However, the cash amount should not more than Rs 2000. People who do not wish to donate on a monthly basis can also contribute on a one-time basis.