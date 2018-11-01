Facing breathing problems? Here’s what you can do to reduce air pollution

While the government is trying to contain the problem by introducing several measures, there are a number of steps that the individuals can take to breathe easy.

air pollution, delhi air pollution, air pollution delhi, delhi air quality, cbcp, who air qualityReports suggest that pollution level in the national capital is set to deteriorate even further in the coming days.

Air in Delhi has once again become toxic and reports suggest that the pollution level in the national capital is set to deteriorate even further in the coming days. While the government is trying to contain the problem by introducing several measures, there are a number of steps that the individuals can take to breathe easy.

This year in May, the World Health Organization came out with a report in which it highlighted the need for the government and the people to take some steps together to fight air pollution.

Here’s what individuals can do to reduce air pollution!

1- Walk and cycle instead of using your car.

2- Use public transport where possible.

3- If you must have a car, choose a soot-free vehicle including electric or hybrid, compressed natural gas or install a diesel particle filter on your diesel car.

4- Use clean, low or no-emission stoves and fuels for cooking.

5- Heat and light up your home with clean energy such as electricity or solar power.

6- Reduce household waste, compost and recycle. Don’t burn trash.

7- Design homes with natural warming and ventilation.

8- Encourage your government to take action on reducing air pollution.

Amid the reports of deteriorating air quality, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday held a meeting with Delhi Environment Minister to review the action plan on air pollution. In the last couple of days, the air quality of the national capital has slipped to severe category prompting the administration to take measures to tackle the crisis. The government has banned construction activities and urged people to use public transport.

Not only Delhi but the Uttar Pradesh government, too, has asked its western districts to suspend all construction works between November 1 and 10. It has also asked all the industries using coal and biomass fuel to shut the operation for a week.

