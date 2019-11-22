Facing arrest, self-styled godman Nithyananda flees country, say Gujarat Police

Facing arrest, Nithyananda flees country: Gujarat Police

Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country to avoid legal proceedings against him in a criminal case, police said. According to Ahmedabad Rural SP RV Asari, Nithyananda fled the country after a rape case was filed against him in Karnataka.

“If required, we will go through proper channel to seek his custody from abroad. We will definitely arrest him if he comes back to India,” the top cop said.

Police said that officials have taken two of his disciples into custody to gather evidence against the controversial priest. An FIR was filed on Wednesday against Nithyananda on the charges of kidnapping and illegal confinement of children. According to the FIR, the two were made to collect donations from followers for Nithyananda’s ashram Yogini Sarvagyapeetham.

The two disciples who were arrested in the kidnapping case by police on Tuesday have been identified as Pranpriya and Priyatatva. They were sent to five days of police custody by a court. Police said that officials are interrogating them to know the whereabouts of Nithyananda.

The two were arrested after two children, both minors, enrolled at the ashram told the police they were tortured, made to work and kept in illegal confinement at a flat in Ahmedabad for over ten days. The two kids were rescued by the police after their parents filed a police complaint.

Police said that they are also probing a case of a woman missing from Nithyananda’s ashram. The lady had gone missing after her father filed a police complaint against Nithyananda.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday arrested the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) near Ahmedabad for violating government norms while leasing out land to Nithyananda for his ashram. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to Nithyananda’s ashram without its permission.