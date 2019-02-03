Facebook users alert! Delhi Police will be able to read your chat soon

Here is what Facebook has planned! (Photo: Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook is all set to prove Delhi Police the access to your Private messenger chat. Yes, you read that right. Soon, Delhi police will be able to go through your private chats on the popular app. According to an Indian Express report, this was decided during an interaction on Friday between senior officials of Facebook and Delhi Police officials working in the cyber wing. While talking about the motive behind this move, the social networking officials said that this will help in sensitive cases that relate to crimes against women and children. The interaction was headed by Facebook India (trust and safety) head Satya Yadav along with Facebook’s special team from the US.

While talking about the meeting a senior officer was quoted saying that the meeting started at 11 AM on February 1 in an Economic Offences Wing (EOW)’s conference hall. The same ended at around 3.30 PM. The meeting included several rounds of discussion during which the Delhi police officers shared their problems with the team of Facebook.

Facebook currently refrains from providing the details of personal chats to the officers. However, during the interaction, the police personnel raised the same issue and gave the social media team examples of cases where the chats can be a crucial piece of evidence. Another officer said, “Police personnel told them that while probing some kidnapping for ransom cases, they need to scan chats of the victim to gather clues. On hearing their concerns, Facebook assured them that they will provide such details, but only after considering the gravity of the cases, like if it relates to women or children.”