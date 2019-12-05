Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp officials appear before parliamentary panel on women empowerment

Updated: December 5, 2019 9:39:33 PM

Top India officials of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Thursday briefed a parliamentary panel on the issue of harassment faced by women online, sources said. The officials from these three social media giants made a presentation to the parliamentary standing committee on women empowerment, which is examining the issue of cyber security and safety of women.

Sources said Facebook shared the details of its current mechanism through which women can report cyber harassment and any form of cyber bullying to the social media site. The committee members suggested that the social media players fully cooperate with the government, and help in further strengthening of online vigilance.

The standing committee, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit and having all women members, was briefed by officials of Twitter India on Wednesday. Twitter India officials apprised it of the action it had taken to tackle cyber bullying and harassment of women.

