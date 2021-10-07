‘Face me if you have the guts’: Daughter of slain Kashmiri businessman dares killers

A dry-eyed and fierce Dr Shraddha Bindroo, who works as an associate professor at a Chandigarh hospital, while speaking to mediapersons said, "I will not shed tears."

A day after prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo was gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar, his daughter on Wednesday challenged the perpetrators and come out in public and have a face-to-face debate with her.

A dry-eyed and fierce Dr Shraddha Bindroo, who works as an associate professor at a Chandigarh hospital, while speaking to mediapersons said, “I will not shed tears.”

She stood on a chair and shouted out to the killers, “Mein Makhan Lal Bindroo jee ki beti hoon. Unka shareer gaya hai aatma nahi (I am Makhan Lal Bindroo’s daughter and his body has only left Kashmir but his spirit of brotherhood will remain alive in this Valley.)

Challenging her father’s killers, she said, “if you have the guts, then come have a debate with me. You won’t. You merely know how to hurl stones and open fire.”

The indomitable Shraddha, who also gave multiple media interviews about her father, said he started his business on a cycle and had helped her doctor brother and her to reach where they are today. Her mother, she said, sits at the shop and serves people.

The 68-year-old Makhan Lal, many said, stood for every person rich or poor during the last 31 years of the insurgency and provided medicines free of cost to the needy. Bindroo was one of the few in his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his business, which was a trusted name for quality medicines.

His chain of shops was a trusted name for genuine medicines. He had even brought his son back from a high paying job at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon to serve the people of Kashmir, a retired police officer recalled as he joined the queue of mourners to condole and condemn the death.

Minutes after Bindroo was shot at point blank range, allegedly by terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) at his pharmacy near Iqbal Park, militants gunned down a ‘chaat’ vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar elsewhere in the city.

Almost simultaneously, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Bindroo’s wife Kiran said, “In our prayer room we have all religions together. My husband believed in one religion and that is humanity and nothing else.”