‘Fabricated narrative from epicentre of global terrorism’ : India rebuts Pakistan at UN on Kashmir

MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur responds to Pakistan at UNHRC.

India on Tuesday demolished Pakistan claims that human rights were being violated in Jammu and Kashmir. A 5-member Indian delegation issued a statement at the ongoing United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva, Switzerland. Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East, said that “Government is taking affirmative action by adopting progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality and justice. As a result of recent legislative measures (abolition of Article 370), these progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These will end gender discrimination, better protect juvenile rights and make applicable rights to education, information, and work.”

Referring to Pakistan, She said: “One delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from epicenter of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years.” Singh further said that “this sovereign decision (scrapping of Article 370), like other legislation passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had raised the issue of India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Qureshi claimed that the basic rights of people of Kashmir were being trampled with impunity by India. He urged the UNHRC to not remain ‘indifferent’ to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir,” Qureshi said.

The Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5. The article provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also announced that J&K would be split into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan had raised the issues at the UN last month, claiming that there were violations of the ‘International Human Rights Law’ in Jammu and Kashmir. In a closed-door meeting, most participant nations sided with India saying that Kashmir was an internal matter.