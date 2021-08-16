‘Eyes wide shut’: Kapil Sibal says ‘oldies’ blamed for advocating reforms as young leaders quit Congress

Kapil Sibal claimed that the efforts of Opposition unity will fail if the Congress is not rejuvenated. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and a leading proponent of reforms in the Congress party, Kapil Sibal today criticised the Congress party accusing it of moving ahead with ‘eyes wide shut’. Kapil Sibal’s reaction came after senior party leader Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party. “Sushmita Dev, Resigns from the primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut,” said Sibal in a tweet.

Notably, yesterday Sibal had urged Sonia Gandhi to reform and rejuvenate the party. He said that measures to bring together like-minded parties under one banner were welcome, but not at the cost of strengthening the Congress first. Sibal said Opposition unity is not possible without a strong Congress. Notably, Sibal’s remark comes just days ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s scheduled virtual meeting with Opposition leaders on August 20 to bring like-minded parties in sync on important issues to take on the BJP government unitedly.

According to PTI, chief ministers of several non-BJP ruled states including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin are expected to attend the meeting among other Opposition leaders. Congress is a part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. However, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC runs a majority government in Bengal where Congress is in alliance with the CPIM.

It may be recalled that Sibal along with 22 other Congress leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul. Sibal told PTI that he would continue to demand reforms and keep pushing for strengthening the party to make it a strong leading force against the BJP.

He said that his party colleagues are ready to support the efforts to revitalise the Congress. Sibal said that it’s not about him but the party and Sonia Gandhi can jettison him if he stands in her way. The former union minister maintained that Congress can come to the forefront of Opposition unity only if the party is strengthened and revived.

Sibal claimed that the efforts of Opposition unity will fail if the Congress is not rejuvenated. He also said it’s worrisome that reforms are not taking place in the grand old party. He also expressed concern over the party not having a regular president and said that it is a public duty of the party to get elected a regular president and office-bearers.

On August 9, Kapil Sibal had organised a dinner meeting at his residence for senior Opposition leaders, where all the parties agreed to work unitedly to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and other states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.