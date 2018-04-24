Eyes on 2019 Lok Sabha polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has dinner at Dalit’s home

He later had dinner at Dayaram Saroj’s house sitting cross legged on the ground along with locals. (Express photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a “chaupal” and dined at a Dalit’s house in Pratapgarh last night, in an effort to reach out to Dalits ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The chief minister took part in the “chaupal” (village meeting) in Kandhaipur Madhupur village and gave a patient hearing to problems of locals, saying benefits of various government schemes should reach every eligible individual. Directing officials to take steps for immediate redressal of problems faced by common people, he asked them to earnestly carry out their work as government will not tolerate any laxity in this regard.

Giving an account of the various works being undertaken by both the Centre and state government, the chief minister interacted with locals to check the ground reality of schemes under the “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan”.

He later had dinner at Dayaram Saroj’s house sitting cross legged on the ground along with locals.