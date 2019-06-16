Eyeing UP elections in 2022, Priyanka Gandhi steps up polls preparation, to meet Congress workers twice a week

With eyes set on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to increase tours in Uttar Pradesh and meet Congress workers twice a week in a bid to strengthen the party. This comes just a month after the Congress's debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections. She is set to hit the ground in the northern state to instill some enthusiasm in the grand old party, PTI reported. READ ALSO |\u00a0Maharashtra: Former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil among 12 new faces inducted into Devendra Fadnavis cabinet\u00a0 The 47-year-old will be holding meetings with Congress party works without prior appointments to step up direct communication within the cadres. In review meetings which were after the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, it has been observed that more efforts should be invested in greater coordination and communication between the leaders and the workers. Therefore, Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with the party workers twice a week, a Congress leader was quoted as saying by the agency. The frequency of Priyanka\u2019s tours in Uttar Pradesh will also increase in the coming future. The strategy to have more Uttar Pradesh tours and set up direct communication with the party workers comes days after Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli told the workers that they let down the Congress in the general elections."I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the Congress in the polls," she said while adding that the workers who had worked hard honestly and sincerely for the party knew that from the bottom of their hearts.