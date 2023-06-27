Eye on Rajasthan polls, Ashok Gehlot reaches out to marginalised castes with welfare boards

In a bid to woo voters from marginalised communities usually ignored by most political parties in poll-bound Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is trying to reach out to the lower castes and communities by forming separate welfare boards for them.

Of the 10 welfare and development boards announced in the last few months by the Ashok Gehlot government, eight of them are caste and community-based.

The welfare boards constituted by Gehlot has focussed on the marginalised castes and communities including washermen, barbers, silversmiths, gardeners or even folk artists.

These castes and communities are already a part of the reserved Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or OBC categories and are availing the reservation benefits. By announcing separate boards, the Chief Minister is promising them further benefits for their specific needs.

For instance, the Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board will ensure the social and educational upliftment of people like Kachhis, Kushwahas, Malis, Sainis, while the Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board has been constituted with the objective to provide basic facilities to the washermen community.

With the constitution of Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, the standard of living of the people in the leather business will improve and their economic development will be ensured, the government said.

Political analysts say that the government takes such steps to constitute bodies, which are area or community specific, ahead of polls.

The boards announced are: