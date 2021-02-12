  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eye on polls, Assam government slashes fuel prices by Rs 5; alcohol gets cheaper too

By:
February 12, 2021 1:35 PM

Assam Assembly Election: The minister has also proposed to remove an additional cess of around 25 per cent imposed on alcoholic beverages last year.

Petrol prices in AssamThe petrol prices in Delhi has touched Rs 88 per litre mark while diesel neared Rs 85 in Mumbai yesterday. (PTI)

Ahead of Assam Assembly Election, the Sarbananda Sonowal government has reduced the petrol prices in the state by Rs 5 per litre, bringing relief for lakhs of citizens from the soaring fuel prices. The move came months before the Assembly Elections as state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today presented a vote-on-account budget, withdrawing additional cess on petrol and diesel, making the fuels cheaper by Rs 5 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol prices in Delhi has touched Rs 88 per litre mark while diesel neared Rs 85 in Mumbai yesterday. Petrol price was increased by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise a litre.

The minister has also proposed to remove an additional cess of around 25 per cent imposed on alcoholic beverages last year. The new rates on the fuels and alcoholic beverages will come into effect from midnight today.

Addressing the House, Sarma said that the government had levied an additional cess on petrol, diesel and liquor last year due to COVID-19 and since the state is now recovering from the pandemic, the government proposes to withdraw the additional cess.

The elections to the 126-member state assembly are likely to be held in March-April this year. The Election Commission is yet to issue a notice for the same.

Ahead of the Assam elections, the ruling BJP has been leaving no stone unturned to retain the power. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state and launched a road network project. He also laid the foundation of two medical colleges in the state. The PM had said that he wishes to set up at least one medical college and a technical institute in the state which will impart education in the local language. During his previous visit, the PM had distributed land pattas (land certificates) to the landless indigenous people of the state.

