Eye on polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP announces door-to-door campaign to check people’s oxygen levels in Bihar

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . (file pic)

Looking to expand its footprint in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has provided its workers with oximeters to help them connect with people. The party workers will go to every district, village, street and neighbourhood to check people’s oxygen levels with an oximeter to help in the battle against coronavirus.

According to reports, the party has already sent oximeters to all the panchayats across the state. The AAP said that its volunteers will go to every house and check the oxygen levels of people.

Although the party has declined any political motive behind this move, the development is seen as an effort to enthuse the workers ahead of the Assembly elections.

“AAP workers in the entire country are going from door to door with an oximeter. Likewise, party workers will visit every house in panchayats of Bihar to check their oxygen level. Politics should be done on the AAP’s initiative because it is a humanitarian act,” AAP spokesperson Pankaj Priyadarshi said.

The AAP wants to register its presence in the elections and therefore resorting to different tactics to gain the public attention. During the migrants exodus, AAP leaders had arranged special flights for labourers to return home and had widely publicised it.

In the 2019 general elections, the AAP had tried its luck from three seats — Kishanganj, Bhagalpur and Sitamarhi. The party, however, failed to win. In 2014, the party fielded 39 candidates.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that party workers will also go to every village in Punjab as well to check people’s oxygen levels with an oximeter.

While Bihar will go to polls in October-November later this year, Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in February 2022.