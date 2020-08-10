Eye on Brahmin votes, Mayawati promises bigger Lord Parshuram statue than what Akhilesh Yadav proposed

BSP supremo Mayawati has promised bigger Lord Parshuram statue than what Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav proposed.

With eyes set on the next assembly polls in 2022, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has promised to build hospitals and other infrastructure named after Lord Parshuram if her party is voted to power. Mayawati also said that the BSP will set up a statue of Lord Parshuram grander than the one promised by rival Samajwadi Party.

“When the BSP comes to power, modern hospitals and community centres will be constructed especially in the name of Parshuram — considered the symbol and pride of the Brahmin community— as well as an icon of other religions and castes,” Mayawati said in a statement.

The BSP chief’s remark is seen as an attempt to outdo the Samajwadi Party (SP) and woo the Brahmin community ahead of the Assembly polls.

Maywati claimed that Brahmins have reposed their trust in her party in the past and “keeping aspirations of the Brahmin community in mind, our government will construct a statue of Parshuram grander than the one promised by the SP.”

Her statement comes days after the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav announced that it will build a 108-foot statue of Parshuram.

Both the BSP and the Samajwadi Party have been attacking each other for neglecting Brahmin icons and leaders.

Parashurama is considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Born as a Brahmin, he carried traits of a Kshatriya and was regarded as a Brahmin Warrior.

The opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh including the Congress have derided the BJP government for targeting Brahmins in the wake of the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, a Brahmin. The parties including the Congress, therefore, are jockeying to bag the lion’s share of Brahmin votes in the 2022 polls.

Mayawati, a four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also said if people from the Kshatriya and Vaishya community expressed their desire, “she will keep their sentiments in the mind and fulfil them”.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has responded to Mayawati’s promises. “Some of our leaders, under the banner of Bhagwan Parshuram Chetna Peeth, expressed their desire to build a statue of Parshuram, and the party approves it as it is a matter of faith, not a competition,” party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be a four-cornered contest. The state is slated to go to olls in February-March 2022.