In a major rejig of its state units ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Tuesday appointed MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the party president for Telangana, while Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi were appointed as BJP presidents in Punjab and Jharkhand, respectively.

Etela Rajender was appointed as the chairperson of BJP’s election management committee in Telangana.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, D Purandeshwari was appointed as the BJP president.

Meanwhile,former Congress leader, who recently joined the BJP, and the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy was appointed as the party’s member of National Executive Committee.