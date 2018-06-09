Extra marks for good hand-writing? Bihar students score more than total marks

Bihar students score more than total marks (Image: File/ANI)

The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB is once again in the news because of the marks scored by its toppers. Interestingly, this year, a few students of Class XII got shocked when they saw that they had secured more marks than the total, according to a report by TOI. Some students even claimed that they scored marks for subjects in which they did not even appear for. One of the student – Bhim Kumar, a resident of Arwal district, scored 38 out of 35 marks in mathematics and 37 out of 35 in the objective type questions. “I am not shocked because such things have been happening in the state board exams for long,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

Another candidate from East Champaran district, Sandeep Raj has scored 38 out of 35 in the theory paper of physics while scoring zero in the objective type questions in other two subjects – English and Rashtra Bhasha. “How is it possible? I got zero in the objective-type questions in English and Rashtra Bhasha,” Raj said.

Similarly, Janvi Singh from Vaishali district claimed that she received 18 marks in biology in which she never appeared for. The same incident took place with Satya Kumar and Rahul Kumar. Satya, class XII candidate had appeared for the exam from Patna’s Ram Krishna Dwarika College. He was wrongly given marks in a paper he never appeared while Rahul, a resident of Darbhanga scored 40 out of 35 in the objective paper of maths.

The incident reminded of 2016 where Ruby Rai, a student of Vishnu Roy College in Vaishali district had topped in the arts category but failed to answer basic questions. She described political science as prodigal science.

The Bihar Board had declared BSEB 12th result on June 6 in which the overall pass percentage was recorded at 52.95%. Kalpana Kumari who also topped NEET exams secured the first position in Science stream while the pass percentage for commerce stream is at 91.32% with Nidhi Sinha topping the exam. The Arts stream saw Kusum Kumari scoring the highest marks.