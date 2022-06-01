Extortion case: Sachin Waze made approver in CBI case against former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh

A special CBI court on Wednesday allowed disgraced former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to turn approver in the money laundering case “subject to certain conditions” against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As a result, Waze will be a prosecution witness and no longer an accused in the case. The testimony provided by him can be used against Deshmukh.

Earlier, Waze had got a green signal from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to turn an approver int he case. A special court had earlier rejected Waze’s bail plea observing that Waze had a major role to play in the unfolding of the crime.

Special judge DP Shingade on Wednesday, while allowing Waze’s plea, said, “Your application is awarded to you, but subject to certain conditions.”

According to the conditions read out to Waze, it was stated that he will disclose all correct details of facts known to him in connection to the corruption charges against Deshmukh. Additionally, he will be honest in his replies to the public prosecutor when on trial.

Waze was arrested last year in connection with an explosives-laden SUV parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in South Mumbai and the alleged killing of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

The CBI is slated to file its charge-sheet against Deshmukh on Thursday.

Barely a week back, Deshmukh was admitted to an ICU at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of “uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain”. Deshmukh, who is in judicial custody, was arrested by ED in an alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case after then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In his letter to the CM, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from several businesses in Mumbai.