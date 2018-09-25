External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with key foreign counterparts

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral meetings on Monday with her key foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level session of the General Assembly here and discussed several issues including trade, investment and capacity building. Swaraj met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Minister of Ecuador Jose Valencia, Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

“Strategic partnership gaining momentum! Continuing our frequent engagement at the highest level, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Australia @MarisePayne,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. In another tweet following Swaraj’s meeting with Valencia, he said “good discussion on ways to further consolidate bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, agriculture, pharma, IT and capacity building.”

“Relations characterized by warmth and cordiality ! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building,” Kumar said in a separate tweet.

On the meeting between Swaraj and Borrell, he said, “explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives.”

On the meeting with Nepal, Kumar tweeted, “Close neighbour and a friend! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met on the sidelines of the #UNGA2018 and took stock of our bilateral relationship.”

Marking 25 years of India’s diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Kumar said the two ministers “exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade & investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs, & tourism.”

“Strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law,” Kumar said in another tweet on Swaraj’s bilateral meeting with Mogherini. The two discussed issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues. “A historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture,” he said.

As the General Debate begins Tuesday, Swaraj has bilateral meetings planned with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiqer Al-Jafari, Moldova’s Foreign Minister Tudor Ulianovschi, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Fijian Foreign Minister J V Bainimarama and Estonia’s Foreign Minister Sven Kikser. She will also participate in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.

Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. During the day, she also briefly met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gambian President Adama Barrow and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale participated in a special meeting on Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.