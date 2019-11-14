External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivers 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture | WATCH LIVE

Updated: November 14, 2019 7:29:20 PM

S Jaishankar, a former diplomat, will be highlighting the challenges associated with his new job and also touch upon several topics within his domain when he delivers the 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture on Thursday in New Delhi.

S Jaishankar is speaking on the topic – Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World.

RNG Lecture Live: Strengthening country’s foreign policy remains on top of the Modi government’s list of priorities. At a time of rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is tasked with putting India’s interest firmly on the world stage.

S Jaishankar is speaking on the topic – Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World at the 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi. The Union minister will also be interacting with C Raja Mohan, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express, and Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore after the lecture.

WATCH | 4th Ramnath Goenka Lecture

Instituted in 2016 by the Indian Express Group to mark 25 years of passing away of the newspaper’s founder, Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture has witnessed lectures from eminent personalities like former President Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in the last three years.

