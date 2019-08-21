External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Nepal

Jaishankar will co-chair the meeting along with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali. (ANI photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday to participate in the 5th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Nepal and to take stock of the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar, who flew in from Dhaka after a two-day visit to Bangladesh, arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport here.

He was received by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi, its Ambassador to India H E Nilamber Acharya and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

“5th JCM will be chaired by Foreign Ministers of India and Nepal. Both the leaders will take stock of the entire gamut of India-Nepal bilateral relationship,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The joint meeting will review the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources, culture, education and other matters of mutual interest.

Jaishankar will co-chair the meeting along with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali.