ExpressAWE 2022 LIVE Updates: India’s top women entrepreneurs felicitated, Sheryl Sandberg to speak

Financial Express and FICCI-FLO are instituting awards for women entrepreneurs, with a high-power jury comprising Deepak Parekh, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Zia Mody and others

ExpressAWE LIVE: The inaugural session of ExpressAWE is being held on the evening of January 14. An initiative of The Financial Express and FICCI FLO, the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs aim to honour women who have not only shown the courage to take up leadership positions, but have braved numerous challenges to reach the zenith of their fields and to set an example for generations to come. During the event, winners would be announced across eight categories: e-commerce, social impact, technology, health & wellness, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, education & skill development, food & beverages, and fashion & lifestyle. Apart from this, special awards will be presented for lifetime achievement, newsmaker of the year and the Legacy spin-off, and a FICCI-FLO excellence award will be announced, as well.

During the event, there will also be an inaugural session which will see Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Meta, in conversation with Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express Group. A panel discussion will also be held on “The Power of Her”, in which dignified industry leaders and respected members of the awards jury would be participating. A key highlight of the evening will be a special and insightful conversation between Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar and former Chairperson of Thermax Anu Aga.

