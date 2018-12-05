Express IT Awards: ‘It’s time to celebrate’

Veterans and novices, venture capitalists and software czars will compare notes on the latest trends in technology even as they applaud this year’s winners.

If angel investors and PE players are on the lookout for fresh ideas they should make it to India’s most happening IT event: the Express IT Awards. That’s where the Who’s Who of the IT and e-commerce world will gather on Wednesday to celebrate the latest innovations in this space. Veterans and novices, venture capitalists and software czars will compare notes on the latest trends in technology even as they applaud this year’s winners.

On the agenda is what promises to be a stimulating debate on whether digital transactions will kill cards. TR Ramachandran, country head, Visa, PK Gupta, managing director, State Bank of India, Sharad Sharma, former R&D head at Yahoo! and co-founder ISpirt, Dilip Asbe, managing director, NPCI, and Vivek Belgavi, partner, PWC, are the key speakers.

Union minister for electronics & IT, law and justice, the dynamic Ravi Shankar Prasad will give away the awards. In its sixth edition, the Express IT Awards received 400 plus entries. While knowledge partner PwC sifted through these entries, the winners were hand-picked by a top team of professionals chaired by Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, Sharad Sharma, former R&D head at Yahoo! and co-founder iSPIRT, Ravi Gururaj, chairman Nasscom Product Council, and technology consultant Sid Pai, who founded Siana Capital.

Apart from winners across the nine categories, Vineet Nayyar will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for turning around Satyam Computers, while Vimal Kumar of JusPay will walk away with the Newsmaker of the Year award for creating BHIM or Bharat Interface for Money.

The Express IT Awards have evolved over the years with the addition of new categories; the digital segment was brought in a few years ago, while the trending fintech segment was introduced more recently. Both categories have turned out to be extremely popular and have seen tremendous response.

However, the dominant theme through the years has been innovation consistently attracting the highest number of participants.

In the past luminaries like NR Narayana Murthy, S Ramadorai, Nandan Nilekani and Ashok Soota have been adjudged winners. Among the dignitaries who have graced the occasion is Nirmala Sitharaman, Union defence minister, who was the chief guest at the 2016 awards ceremony.