Rajnath, Gadkari and Bachchan at Express 26/11 event | WATCH LIVE from Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and others are part of the even. (Express photo: Pradip Das)

It’s been 11 years since the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The November 26, 2008 incident had left some unforgettable scars on the face an effervescent city called Mumbai, however, it also gave birth to numerous stories of resilience and courage. To mark the occasion, The Indian Express is hosting an event – 26/11 Stories of Strength – at the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai.

The fourth edition of the event, showcasing inspiring stories of more than 100 survivors interviewed by The Indian Express, is being attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari as chief guests.

26/11 Stories of Strength – WATCH LIVE FROM MUMBAI

Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte will feature in an performance directed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari. Apart from this, the Indian Navy Band and the Maharashtra Police Pipe Band will also perform during the special event.

Artists such as Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Zane Dalal, Rekha Bharadwaj, Mahesh Kale, Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar, Shilpa Rao, Shiamak Davar Dance Company, Symphony Orchestra of India are also part of the show.