Explosion on Kolkata’s Dum Dum cant railway line, ten crude bombs recovered

Ten crude bombs have been recovered from the spot of the explosion. The police and railway police are present at the spot.

West Bengal: One person has been critically injured after an explosion at Kolkata’s Dum Dum cantonment railway line. Ten crude bombs have been recovered from the spot of the explosion. The police and railway police are present at the spot.

As per PTI, the bomb exploded when Basudeb Biswas (28), a rag picker, tried to open a metallic container which he found near a rail track between Dum Dum Cantonment and Dum Dum Junction stations. Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Asesh Biswas said that a bomb disposal squad from the Sealdah GRP was rushed to the spot and recovered about 29 crude bombs.

The rag picker, who sustained splinter injuries on his right arm, was admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

On Sunday, the West Bengal Police had recovered a dead shell from an under-construction tunnel of the East-West Metro project near Kadapara area. A team of police personnel from Beliaghata police station, along with Kolkata Police bomb disposal squad, reached the spot and recovered the dead shell from beside the rail tracks.

More details awaited.