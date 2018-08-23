Explore provision of making anti-theft device mandatory for vehicle registration, says Delhi’s LG Anil Baijal

The move intends to prevent vehicle thefts in the city. This year, till August 15, 27,780 cases of motor vehicle thefts were reported. (IE)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today instructed authorities to explore the provision of making installation of various safety devices like anti-vehicle theft equipment a “mandatory condition” for registration of vehicles in the national capital. The move intends to prevent vehicle thefts in the city. This year, till August 15, 27,780 cases of motor vehicle thefts were reported. The instructions were issued at a meeting, chaired by the L-G, to review action taken and strategy to prevent property offences especially motor vehicle theft.

“The Lieutenant Governor instructed to explore provision of making installation of various safety devices such as Anti Vehicle Theft Equipment, a mandatory condition for registration of vehicles in Delhi,” the L-G office said in a statement. It stated he directed police to focus on multi-pronged strategies including coordination with other stakeholders like transport department, insurance companies and police force of neighbouring states involving systemic changes to break the “vicious cycle” of demand and supply of stolen motor vehicles.

“The L-G desired for increased focus on investigation, prosecution and conviction so as to create deterrence in minds of criminals,” it stated. More than four vehicles are stolen every hour in the national capital with motorcycles being the prime target, according to statistics (till June 30) shared by the Delhi Police.

As many as 21,298 cases of motor vehicle thefts were reported till June 30 this year. As many as 12,689 motorcycles have been stolen, accounting for 60 per cent of thefts. As many as 3,871 cars and 3,237 scooters were stolen during this time, while other vehicles accounted for seven per cent of the thefts, the police data (till June 30) said.