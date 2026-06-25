Earlier this week, the government tightened the foreign funding framework for NGOs. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026 reaffirms the belief that transparency and oversight can go hand-in-hand, writes V Shunmugam

l What are the changes?

THE FOREIGN CONTRIBUTION (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, clarify existing compliance norms without fundamentally rewriting the law. A registration certificate must now specify the non-government organisation’s (NGO) purpose — selected from a predefined list, including areas such as heritage preservation, education, healthcare, rural development, and environmental protection — and indicate the States or Union Territories where it plans to operate.

Recipients with current certificates have a year to verify these details. The definition of “key functionary” expands to include directors, partners, trustees, and the Karta of a Hindu undivided family. Disclosures now include social media handles and fund utilisation records. Foreign nationals serving as key functionaries are generally no longer eligible without specific approvals.

l Why tighten the rules now

INDIA EMPHASISES ACCOUNTABILITY over closure. While New Delhi welcomes transparent foreign funding, it becomes wary when the trail goes dark. The global initiative, led by the Financial Action Task Force to track cross-border money flows provides a framework, yet incidents such as the 2025 controversy over alleged foreign grants funding “voter turnout” in the neighbourhood raise concerns about covert influence. For a government that values stability, understanding who funds what, where, and for which purpose is considered essential.

l Is India wary of foreign money?

YES. THE COLD War-era PL-480 food aid taught that assistance could become a political exchange, turning aid into a form of leverage. As a result, dependence was gradually reduced: India has been free from IMF programmes since the 1990s, it exited the World Bank’s concessional financing around 2014, and since 2003, has accepted direct bilateral aid from only the UK, US, Russia, Germany, Japan and the EU. Even USAID saw its role diminish—its food aid programme ended in 2011—and the agency’s work was finally winded down in 2025. This trajectory shows a clear shift: from being an aid recipient to a self-reliant donor.

l Do other nations regulate foreign funding too?

YES. INCREASINGLY SO. The US has historically monitored foreign influence through its 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act, which gained renewed attention after the alleged Russian attempt to interfere in the 2016 election. Australia introduced a Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme in 2018, while France and Canada established foreign-influence registries in 2024. India is part of this global trend, although the laws vary—many Western regulations are not triggered solely by foreign funding but by actions intended to influence politics on behalf of a foreign principal—yet the shared instinct is identical: see where outside money flows before it impacts domestic affairs.

l What this means for NGOs & donors

THE PROCESS IS quite transparent, with surprisingly little complexity. An organisation engaged in documented work within a defined field and location should find renewal routine; the main obstacle is vagueness. Donors supporting hospitals, schools, or research can proceed, provided the recipient’s registration is up to date and its accounts are in order. India’s Supreme Court, affirming the 2020 amendments, clarified that there is no fundamental right to receive foreign contributions — a reminder that the state can set conditions while remaining accessible.

l Nod to cultural sensitivities

CULTURAL SENSITIVITIES COME in subtly through guidelines for approved purposes and the requirement for declared intent, the rules indicate which contributions align with India’s social fabric by naming heritage, welfare, and education as legitimate goals. The more profound concern, expressed across political parties, is that funds should not covertly support activities that a sovereign society prefers to manage independently. The aim here is not to evaluate beliefs but to ensure that incoming funds honour India’s right to determine its own path.

l What is the bigger picture?

INDIA IS SIGNALLING that it has the confidence to set its own terms, indicating that its large size grants it the standing to engage with partners without relying on them. To clarify, the broader proposal — a 2026 Bill granting a Designated Authority the power to take over the assets of de-registered entities — was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026. However, it was deferred after debate.

Therefore, the current law is based on the June Rules, not the Bill itself. The goal is to strike a balance: being open enough to attract goodwill from inter-national partners, while maintaining order to ensure stability. For India, this balance is crucial because it defines the nation’s approach to economic policy and international engagement.

The writer is partner, MCQube

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.