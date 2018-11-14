Explained: Why India celebrates November 14 as Children’s Day

Every year, India marks November 14 as Children’s Day as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on the day. Nehru’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day in the country as a tribute to his contribution towards building the nation. He was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and ‘Chacha ji’ for his love for kids. His affection for children is well recognised and appreciated and thus the day is celebrated as Children’s Day.

India started celebrating Children’s Day in 1959. Initially, it was celebrated on November 20 along with other countries. But after Nehru’s death in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day.

The United Nations Universal Children’s Day, however, still celebrates on November 20 worldwide each year to promote peace, togetherness and awareness among kids.

Pandit Nehru was fond of kids and used to meet them with affection. It was because of his special affection towards children that people started calling him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Born in 1889, Nehru is considered favourite among kids. His books on Indian history and world history is read by children in schools and have also been adopted into TV series.

Search engine Google is celebrating Children’s Day with a Doodle on its homepage. The Doodle shows a child looking at sky dotted with stars with a telescope. This year’s theme for Children’s Day was ‘What Inspires You’. A Mumbai-based student won this year’s Doodle 4 Google competition.