Explained: Why India celebrates November 14 as Children’s Day

By: | Updated: November 14, 2018 11:05 AM

Every year, India marks November 14 as Children's Day as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on the day.

Children's DayExplained: Why India celebrates November 14 as Children’s Day

Every year, India marks November 14 as Children’s Day as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on the day. Nehru’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day in the country as a tribute to his contribution towards building the nation. He was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and ‘Chacha ji’ for his love for kids. His affection for children is well recognised and appreciated and thus the day is celebrated as Children’s Day.

India started celebrating Children’s Day in 1959. Initially, it was celebrated on November 20 along with other countries. But after Nehru’s death in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day.

Also Read: Google Doodle inspires kids to explore space on Children’s Day 2018

The United Nations Universal Children’s Day, however, still celebrates on November 20 worldwide each year to promote peace, togetherness and awareness among kids.

Pandit Nehru was fond of kids and used to meet them with affection. It was because of his special affection towards children that people started calling him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Born in 1889, Nehru is considered favourite among kids. His books on Indian history and world history is read by children in schools and have also been adopted into TV series.

Search engine Google is celebrating Children’s Day with a Doodle on its homepage. The Doodle shows a child looking at sky dotted with stars with a telescope. This year’s theme for Children’s Day was ‘What Inspires You’. A Mumbai-based student won this year’s Doodle 4 Google competition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Explained: Why India celebrates November 14 as Children’s Day
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition