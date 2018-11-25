Explained – What is constitution day and why it is celebrated?

The adoption of the Constitution took place on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950. (Photo: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered the 50th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. In his address, PM Modi talked about the Constitution Day which is celebrated on November 26. He said that India’s constitution was adopted on 26th November, 1949 and added that a significant time was spent on its formulation.

“It took the Constituent Assembly 2 years 11 months and 17 days to accomplish this stupendous task of drafting Constitution,” he said, while adding this year’s Constitution Day will mark 70 years of the adoption of Indian Constitution and then went on to praise the luminaries who dedicated a comprehensive and detailed Constitution to the country in under 3 years.

What is Constitution day?

Constitution day which is also known as the Samvidhan Divas is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the day on which the Constitution of India was adopted. While the adoption of the Constitution took place on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

It was on November 19, 2015, when the government of India with the help of a gazette notification declared November 26 as the Constitution Day. There is no public holiday on this day. The draft of the constitution was prepared by the drafting committee under BR Ambedkar’s aegis. According to the government notification, the Constitution Day was also a tribute to Ambedkar.

Earlier, this day was commemorated as National Law Day, after a resolution by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

Celebrations this year

For the first time the constitution will be made available in Braille. The step has been take by The Buddhist Association for the blind along with Saavi Foundation and Swagat Thorat. As part of the joint project, the constitution will be made available in five parts in Braille for the benefit of visually challenged individuals.

On Satuday, a rally was flagged-off from Amaravati. As part of ‘Bharata Rajyanga Gowrava Yatra’, 69 vehicles will cover 500 kilometres to mark 69th Constitution Day and reach Rajamahendravaram on Sunday evening.

More from Modi

The prime minister talked about receiving multiple letters and phone calls where people have asked him about the idea behind this programme and the 50 episodes so far. He talked about how Mann Ki Baat has never been about politics or for his own benefit but has always been about the people.

He said that the show is an effort to ensure that the bright future for the country and how it is the responsibility to acknowledge and honour common man’s talent and deeds. The Prime Minister also remembered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who played a very important role in the Constituent Assembly during the formulation of the Constitution.